Two Mexicans, four Nigerians remanded over alleged methamphetamine factory in Oyo

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has remanded two Mexican nationals and four Nigerians at the Agodi Correctional Centre over their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organisation and the operation of an illegal methamphetamine laboratory.

The defendants are Jose Ochoa, Carrera Arturo, Bankole Owolabi, Ganiyu Monsiu, Yusuf Akanbi and Maxwell Nevoh.

They were arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, illegal manufacturing, transportation, distribution and possession of substances used in the production of methamphetamine.

The six defendants were accused of conspiring between December 2025 and June 2026 to establish a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine in Lagos and Oyo states.

They were also accused of unlawfully transporting and distributing chemical substances intended for the production of 1.260 kilogrammes of the illicit drug, contrary to the provisions of the NDLEA Act.

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In the third count, the defendants were accused of unlawfully manufacturing 1.250 kilogrammes of methamphetamine on June 17, 2026, at Tapa Village in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

They were further charged with knowingly possessing 1.260 kilogrammes of the substance without lawful authority. The alleged offences are punishable under various provisions of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The NDLEA prosecuting counsel, Mr Adekunle Adebajo, told the court that the defendants allegedly belonged to a drug trafficking organisation and conspired to establish an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.

Adebajo alleged that the defendants, without lawful authority, procured and transported materials for the production of methamphetamine at different locations in Lagos and Oyo states.

He further told the court that the defendants allegedly manufactured 1.260 kilogrammes of the substance on June 17, 2026, at Tapa Village in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Following the defendants’ pleas, Adebajo urged the court to remand them in custody and requested an adjournment to enable the commencement of the trial.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mr Echeme Ekeghe, however, informed the court that his client, Ochoa, was diabetic and indicated that an appropriate application would be filed concerning his place of remand.

Counsel to the second defendant, Mr Benson Ndakara, and counsel to the remaining four defendants, Mrs Oreofe Ogunleye, raised no objection to the remand order or the adjournment.

Justice Nkeone Maha ordered their remand at the Agodi Correctional Centre after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Maha directed the prosecution to serve the proof of evidence on all defence counsel and adjourned the case to January 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2027, for the commencement of trial.

It will be recalled that NDLEA operatives discovered and dismantled a fortified, industrial-scale clandestine methamphetamine laboratory operated by a Nigerian-Mexican cartel on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, when they stormed the facility deep within the forest of Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

During the raid, the operatives arrested five key members of the cartel – Ochoa, Owolabi, Monsiu, Akanbi and Nevoh – at the site.

Further investigations reportedly led to a follow-up operation in September 2026 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, where the sixth alleged member of the syndicate, Arturo, was arrested after reportedly escaping the initial operation.