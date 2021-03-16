Two members feared killed in cult clash in Kwara

Two suspected cult members have been reported killed in a renewed supremacy clash between rival “Eiye” and “Aiye” confraternity groups in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victims of the cult clash were killed at Ipata and Amilengbe communities in the Ilorin metropolis.

Sources said that about 10 members of a cult group stormed Gambari area of Ilorin late Monday night as they searched for a member of a rival cult group in the area.

“When they got to the area, they could not meet their target at home and decided to be vandalising every property in sight, including that of neighbours of their target in Gambari. One of the deceased persons, who was mauled down in front of a popular tricycle assembling company at Amilengbe, was identified as Alabi Abubakar,” he said.

Also speaking, an acquaintance of the cult clash victim, who craved anonymity, said the deceased had “a very robust relationship with known members of Aiye confraternity in the area.

“They’re always strolling together that you hardly differentiate if he was one of them or not.

“So it won’t be wrong to say he was killed by members of “Eiye” confraternity who had been having supremacy issues with “Aiye” confraternity for years in the state,” he said.

The identity of second deceased, who was reportedly killed close to Ipata market, in Ilorin was yet to be known, as he was said to have been chased from adjoining streets before being mauled down by his assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said that, “Efforts is on top gear, to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested while calm has been fully restored.

“The CP has also directed DPOs to ensure that aggressive patrol of the state is activated while law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses.”

