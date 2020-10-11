Two medical doctors kidnapped in Kogi regain freedom

Two medical doctors kidnapped in the eastern part of Kogi State last week have regained their freedom.

They are Dr. Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa and Dr. Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba.

Dr. Aduku was reportedly whisked away at Ankpa on October 6, while Dr. Mgbahurike was abducted from his hospital in Anyigba on October 7, 2020 by unknown gunmen.

Confirming their release to Tribune Online on Sunday, the Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), in Kogi State DSP William Aya in a statement said Dr Aduku was released by his abductors on Friday 9th October, 2020 at about 11pm while Dr Mgbeahurike was released the following day by the Nigerian Police Safer Highway Patrol team of Ankpa Division.

According to him, “It would be recalled that on 7/10/2020 one Dr. Ejike Emmanuel Mgbeahurike of Chris the King Hospital Anyigba was reportedly kidnapped and whisked away by unknown gunmen at Anyigba.

“Consequent upon that, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji ordered for an intensive manhunt and ensure the victim is rescue unhurt.

“Acting on the order of the Commissioner of Police, the Safer Highway Patrol team of Ankpa Division while on routine patrol duty along Ojogobi/Ogodo axis rescued a man in a bush along Ankpa/Anyigba road who turned to be Dr. Ejike Emmanuel Mgbeahurike of Christ the King Hospital Anyigba.

“He was rescued to the Police Station while efforts is being intensified to recover his vehicle.”

