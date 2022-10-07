Two males, aged 12, 20, drown in Kano

TRAGEDY struck on Friday, when a 12-year-old boy, Sadiq Isah, lost his life after drowning at Jingabawa village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who disclosed this on Friday, said the agency’s control room received a distress call at 10:25 a.m.

He added that when the agency arrived at the scene of the incident, the rescue team succeeded in removing the unconscious boy who accidentally fell into a pond.

According to him, the body had been handed over to the village head of Jingibawa, Alhaji Magaji Abdullahi, after he was confirmed dead by health officials.

In a related development, a 20-year-old man also lost his life in open water at Ruwan Mubi Kofar Nasarawa, Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Abdullahi pointed out that one Ibrahim Nura reported a drowning incident to the Kano state fire service on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

He explained that a rescue team was quickly mobilized where the team evacuated and conveyed the body to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase specialist hospital.

He, however, stated that an investigation had commenced to unravel the identity of the man and the circumstances behind the incident.

