Two killed, two more police stations burnt as military stops attack on Ijora police station

Two more police stations have been set ablaze in the Layeni and Amukoko areas in Lagos State, while three others at Denton, Ijora and Ajeromi came under attack from hoodlums.

The timely intervention of military police, codenamed OPMESA prevented another gang of hoodlums from setting Ijora police station on fire.

Two suspected protesters have also reportedly been killed as suspected hoodlums clashed with the protesters in the Ketu area of the state.

The protesters were on a peaceful protest around 9 O’clock Tuesday morning when the hoodlums attacked them.

No fewer than 10 people have also been injured in clashes between hoodlums and police at three police stations.

Almost all the police stations in Orile, Iponri, Ijora and Ajegunle have been under attack by suspected hoodlums who have obviously hijacked the protest.

A resident of Ijora Badia, Raymond, while speaking with the Tribune Online said that “if not for the OPMESA officers the boys would have burnt Ijora police station too.

“They have burnt Pako police station in Amukoko and were about doing the same thing here when the hoteliers invited the military men to this area.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…