Two killed, others arrested as JTF apprehends Kidnappers in Kogi

The Nigerian security operatives in collaboration with local hunters, vigilantes, and the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) has apprehended and killed notorious kidnappers in Koton-Karfi community in Kogi State.

Two suspected kidnappers escaped with several bullet wounds during the clampdown that took place at Koton Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Saturday.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that during the gunfight that lasted for some hours between the kidnappers and the security operatives, two kidnappers were shot dead by the security men.

The apprehension of the kidnappers in the Koton Karfe Local Government of Kogi State after the two hours gunfight led to the confiscation of different rifles and weapons in their possession.

An AK-47 rifle, one ammunition, and a pump-action were recovered by the joint operation of the local hunters, vigilante groups, and the civilian Joint Task Force in Kogi State, yesterday.

However when Tribune Online contacted the Kogi State police command Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah for confirmation, his line was off but a senior officer confirmed the incident.

Koton-Karfi Abuja-Lokoja road is the major road that links the north and southern parts of the country.

However, the road has become one of the dangerous road in the country as kidnappers and armed robbers have attacked and kidnapped passengers travelling along the road.

The chairman of the local government in conjunction with the logo state security has taken a major step in tackling the situation which has yielded a good result.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE