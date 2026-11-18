Two people have been confirmed dead in a car crash involving the convoy of the Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

The APC Campaign Council confirmed that the State Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Director-General of the 2027 Campaign Council, Alhaji Sa’du Hassan, were injured in the crash and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

The accident occurred along the Deba-Talasse Junction while the two party officials were travelling to join the APC campaign train led by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in Balanga North, which was already in Talasse.

Preliminary information indicated that the crash occurred when the driver of their vehicle attempted to avoid a head-on collision with a motorcycle carrying two passengers, which suddenly appeared at the junction.

In the process, the vehicle was involved in the crash, which also claimed the lives of two people, identified as Haruna and Kabiru, both from Dasan Yunusa.

The APC Campaign Council expressed regret over the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Dasan Yunusa community and others affected by the accident.

Meanwhile, upon receiving news of the incident, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was leading campaign activities in the area, visited Dasan Yunusa community, where he personally commiserated with the families of the deceased and community leaders.

The governor expressed sadness over the loss of lives, describing the incident as a painful tragedy that had cast a shadow over what should have been a day of political engagement and interaction with the people.

He urged the bereaved families and the entire community to take solace in the will of Almighty Allah, whose wisdom transcends human understanding. He also prayed that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and gives their families the strength to bear the loss.

As a demonstration of compassion, Governor Inuwa Yahaya donated N5 million to support the families of the deceased and the community leadership.

The governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the accident, including the APC State Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Campaign Council’s Director-General, Alhaji Sa’du Hassan, who are both stable and responding to medical treatment.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director of Media and Publicity, Gombe APC Campaign Council.