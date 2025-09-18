Two killed during cult leader’s signing-out celebration at Auchi Poly

Two persons have reportedly been killed during the signing-out celebration marking the successful completion of the last examination paper of a cult leader at Auchi Polytechnic, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday at a popular hotel, the venue of the party, where a rival confraternity group was also celebrating the signing out of some of its members.

Both cult groups, the Black Axe and Eiye confraternities, were said to have fired repeated gunshots into the air as they celebrated and exchanged banter.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the celebratory mood turned sour after shots fired into the air inadvertently hit and damaged a rival member’s ML Mercedes-Benz.

A witness who simply identified himself as Omorowa said: “The colleagues of the member whose car was hit by a bullet became enraged, alleging that the shot was targeted at them.

“Though the other group claimed no one was in the said car, the development led to a confrontation between the Eiye and Black Axe members,” he stated.

It was gathered that as the disagreement escalated, a colleague of the member whose car was damaged used a vehicle to run over a member of the rival group, leading to the death of one person.

Another person was also reportedly shot dead in the ensuing chaos.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident but said only one person was killed.

