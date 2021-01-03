Two killed as police, vigilantes go tougher on criminals in Ughelli

Police operatives in ‘A’ Division of the Delta Police Command, Ughelli, with the assistance of members of vigilance group, have killed two armed robbery suspects during a gun duel on Sunday.

One of the suspects reportedly escaped with bullet wounds after the police foiled the criminal gang’s attempt to rob customers who were leaving a bank’s ATM at about 3.00 p.m on Sunday after withdrawing some money.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed that the police operatives had received a distress call that the gang of three armed robbers were operating close to one of the new generation banks along Market road Ughelli and they swung into action immediately.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya disclosed further that when the police operatives got to the scene, the robbers entered their car and fled, but the police gave them a hot chase which resulted in a gun-duel along Isoko road, leading to the killing of two of the three robbers while the third escaped with bullets.

It was gathered that two locally-made pistols, live cartridges, one expended cartridge and one Golf 3 red car with Reg. No. AJ 220 EFR were recovered from the suspected robbers while the police is said to be on the trail of the fleeing wounded suspect.

Recall that last Wednesday, a gang of three-armed robbers, which specialises in robbing unexpected POS operators, trailed a POS operator from one of the new generation banks in Ughelli metropolis to his house in Uduere Street, shot him dead and made away with his money.

Two of a five-man gang of armed robbers terrorising Ighwrekan and its environs in Ughelli South LGA, it will also be recalled, were also caught after robbing a POS operator at Ighwrekan community. They were subsequently killed and burnt.

