Two killed as pirates attack Nigerian security escort vessel

A Nigerian Security Escort Vessel (SEV), MV OBIANOSEN has been attacked at 17 nautical miles, West of Okwori Terminal, on Thursday, resulting in the death of two personnel.

The vessel with IMO number 9730593, according to Dryad Global, had eight crew personnel onboard, including a PMSC liaison officer and seven Nigerian Navy personnel.

In an advisory notice issued to vessels within that area, on Thursday, Dryad Global stated that, “Report indicates that a Nigerian flagged offshore crew transfer vessel, acting in the capacity of a Security Escort Vessel has been attacked.

“Early reporting, indicates that the vessel had eight crew, a PMSC liaison officer and seven Nigerian Navy personnel on board as of the time of the attack.

“The vessel is understood to have been inbound to an RV with the vessel and not under escorting duties at the time of the attack.

“Unconfirmed report indicates that the vessel was the MV OBIANOSEN with IMO number 9730593.

“It is understood that since January 2019, there have been 15 incidents within the Gulf of Guinea, involving attacks where security forces have been involved, either whilst providing escort services or embarked.

“Dryad advises that the current risk profile for this region is critical with incidents assessed as highly likely expected daily. All vessels to ensure adequate hardening and mitigation and report all suspicious activity to the relevant maritime authorities.”

Recall that since January 2021 when President Mohammadu Buhari dismantled the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) operated by OMSL, the Deep Blue maritime security project which is widely expected to replace the SAA, is yet to take-off.

