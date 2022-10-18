Two kidnapped children regain freedom in Ilorin

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Two children of a scrap metal dealer that were reportedly kidnapped in their house in the Aseyori area, Alagbado area of the Ilorin metropolis have regained their freedom from their abductors.

Tribune Online recalled that Muideen (15) and Abdulkadir (12), children of Alhaji Aliyu Lukman, were kidnapped at midnight of last week Thursday by some armed men dressed in Army uniform.

It was gathered that the children were released on Sunday after payment of the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The release of the two children was confirmed by their father Lukman Aliyu on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, residents of the Ibagun-Okelele community have called for collaboration between the Ilorin South, Ilorin East and Kwara State government to end the incessant cases of kidnapping in Gaa-Osibi, Alagbado and Aseyori areas in the Ilorin South local government area of the Ilorin metropolis.

The president of Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU), Alhaji Kurang Morogun made the call in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Morogun expressed the concern of the people of the Ibagun-Okelele community over the spate of abduction of residents of Alubarika, Aleniboro and Aseyori communities; all in the Ilorin South local government area of the state.

He said the fear of his people stemmed from the fact that the Ibagun- Okelele community share border with the troubled communities.

The IPU chairman clarified that no single case of kidnapping has occurred in the entire Ibagun- Okelele community.

While acknowledging the concerted efforts of the state government and the security agencies in nipping kidnapping and other acts of criminality in the bud across the length and breadth of the state, Morogun urged them not to rest on their oars until the state is totally rid of criminal elements.

Morogun also urged the people of the community to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the appropriate quarters.

