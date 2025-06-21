Two Kaduna pilgrims returned over N14m cash to owners in Saudi Arabia

The sacred Hajj pilgrimage this year witnessed extraordinary acts of integrity by two pilgrims from Kaduna State, Nigeria, who returned lost cash and valuables totaling over ₦14 million to their rightful owners.

The first incident occurred when Shafi’u Abdul’aziz, a pilgrim from Lere Local Government Area, discovered a lost bag at the Haram in Makkah. The bag contained foreign currency estimated at over ₦8 million and two expensive mobile phones.

Upon checking the bag, he found the owner’s visa and accommodation details, which identified the individual as a Malian pilgrim.

ALSO READ: Fire guts cargo ship at ENL terrminal, Apapa port

Demonstrating remarkable honesty, Shafi’u immediately reported the discovery to the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, led by Malam Salihu Abubakar, for proper verification and return. Shafi’u made the declaration in Mina while pilgrims were observing Ayyam at-Tashriq, according to a statement by the pilgrim’s spokesperson, Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi.

The statement noted that, following protocol, the agency handed the bag over to Mu’assah, their service provider in Saudi Arabia, which then coordinated with the Malian service provider, Ithra Aljoud. Through this collaboration, the Malian pilgrim was successfully located and reunited with his belongings.

To confirm the successful return, Malam Salihu Abubakar and his team, along with Shafi’u, visited the office of Ithra Aljoud, where they met the grateful Malian pilgrim. The emotional owner, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed deep appreciation and offered special prayers for Shafi’u’s honesty.

In recognition of his noble act, the Kaduna Hajj service provider presented Shafi’u with gifts, including premium perfume, prayer beads, and other undisclosed items. Malam Salihu praised Shafi’u’s integrity, stating that such behavior reflects the noble character of Kaduna pilgrims and their resistance to worldly temptations.

An elated Shafi’u told reporters: “I’m overwhelmed with joy and thank Allah who strengthened my heart to do what’s right. Returning what doesn’t belong to me brings me greater satisfaction than any amount of money could.”

In a separate but equally inspiring incident, Alhaji Sha’aban Sidi Hassan, a pilgrim from Igabi Local Government Area, found approximately ₦4 million in a bag inside a toilet within the premises of the Haram Mosque in Makkah. The bag also contained a pilgrim’s identification card (NUSUK), €1,600, 1,195 Saudi Riyals, a pair of eyeglasses, and a mobile phone.

Alhaji Sha’aban promptly handed the bag over to the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, where officials used the phone to contact the owner—an Algerian pilgrim. The Administrative Secretary of the Agency, Malam Baba Mohammed Rufa’i, personally returned the bag after verifying the owner’s identity. The Algerian pilgrim expressed immense gratitude, praising the honesty of the Kaduna State indigene.

These heartwarming incidents highlight the enduring values of honesty, trust, and cooperation that transcend national and cultural boundaries during the sacred Hajj pilgrimage. The actions of Shafi’u and Sha’aban serve as powerful reminders of the moral principles that define the Hajj experience, earning commendation from both Nigerian and international pilgrims.

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has lauded both pilgrims for their exemplary conduct, reinforcing the state’s reputation for producing upright and God-fearing individuals. Such acts of integrity continue to inspire pilgrims worldwide, proving that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in righteousness and sincerity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE