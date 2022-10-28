Two Indonesian umrah pilgrims killed in bus accident in Mecca

THE Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday confirmed that a bus carrying Indonesian umrah pilgrims had an accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

The ministry’s director for the protection of citizens and legal entities overseas, Judha Nugraha, said the accident took place around 11.30 p.m. local time. It was reportedly a single bus crash.

“This accident killed two Indonesian citizens, the driver and the muthawif (the umrah guide). Meanwhile, six pilgrims were injured,” Judha said during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Immediately after the information was received, he added, the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah sent a team to Mecca for coordination with local authorities. It was confirmed that the accident did not involve other parties.

The injured pilgrims underwent medical treatment at the King Abdul Aziz Hospital in Mecca City. Five of them have been allowed to resume their holy journey while the other person is still being treated.

“We express our condolences over this accident and the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah is ready to provide assistance to the pilgrims,” Judha stated.

‘Indonesia, Iraq have highest numbers of umrah pilgrims’

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that citizens of Indonesia and Iraq have had the highest attendance and participation in Umrah Rituals during the current year.

The ministry announced that since the beginning of 1444 AH, more than two million visas have been granted to citizens of 176 countries to perform umrah.

A member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Hani Al-Amiri, pointed out that 150 service institutions and companies provide the best services to the guests of Baitullah Al-Haram from the time of arrival until they return to their countries.

The countries which had the highest participation in performing umrah rituals were Indonesia, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Azerbaijan, respectively, Al-Amiri said.

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque also maintained that the number of pilgrims and worshipers that visited Masjid al-Haram during the first three months of 1444 AH is more than 30 million. Likewise, the number of pilgrims that visited the Prophet’s Mosque during the first three months in the current year is more than 40 million.