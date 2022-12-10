Two Gombe APC lawmakers join NNPP, boost gubernatorial chances of Mailantarki

The gubernatorial aspiration of the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki has been boosted as two serving members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state defected to the party.

The duo of Hon Hamza Adamu representing Balanga South and Hon. Bappah Usman Jurara representing Funakaye South decamped to the NNPP after meeting with the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

Their defection came barely hours before the flagging off of the 2023 election campaign slated for Saturday.

This development made the NNPP as the emerging major opposition in the state with serving members in the state House of assembly.

Speaking with our Correspondent shortly after their defection, the two lawmakers said that they took the decision to join Khamisu Mailantarki in the best interest of the state.

They declared that the two leading candidates of the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP lack the requisite leadership qualities to unite and develop the state.

It could be recalled that many aggrieved members of both the ruling APC and PDP have been moving to the NNPP recently.

The defectors include; the Assistant Director, New Media of the PDP Campaign Management Committee, Hon. Babale Makera made the Party waxing stronger as major opposition in the state.

PLS DO NOT COMBINE 2ND SEO WITH 1ST SEO ABOVE FOR ANY REASON!!!!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…





Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limits Will Have Tax Implications For Individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax Expert

Two Gombe APC lawmakers join NNPP, boost gubernatorial chances of Mailantarki