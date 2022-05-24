Two females emerge PDP House of Reps candidates in Delta

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and former House of Representatives member, Evenly Oboro, on Tuesday, defeated their male co-contestants in a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary rerun for the House of Representatives.

Ibori’s daughter, Ibori-Suenu, in a show of supremacy, defeated an incumbent House of Representatives member, Ben Igbakpa, 46 to 22 votes during the PDP’s rerun for the Ethiope Federal Constituency held at the Oghara Township Stadium.

The two had earlier, on Sunday had a tie of 34 votes a piece at the same venue leading to the rerun of Tuesday in which the former governor’s daughter defeated Igbakpa, believed to have the strong support of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oboro, on her part, also emerged as a PDP candidate for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections by defeating her male counterparts, Napoleon Gbinije and Efe Afe with 45 against 36 and 18 votes, respectively.

The iron lady had, last Sunday, had a lie of 24 votes apiece with Gbinije and Efe, prompting a rerun on Tuesday to produce a winner.

