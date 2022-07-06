Two female passengers die as boat capsizes in Lagos water

Two female passengers of a 20-seater boat which departed the Ipakodo ferry terminal in Ikorodu early Wednesday morning have been confirmed dead after a ferry boat capsized shortly after take-off.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel on Wednesday, 15 passengers of the capsized boat were however rescued alive.

According to the statement, “At about 7.45 am today (Wednesday), the 6th of July 2022, a 20 passenger ferry boat carrying 17 passengers named “R & N 2” suddenly capsized not more than 200 meters from the terminal and submerged immediately after it departed the Ipakodo ferry terminal in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“The Water guards and the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 15 persons alive.

“While two female unconscious passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. They were, however, later confirmed dead at the hospital.

“The Boat Captain is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities while full investigation into the cause of this mishap is ongoing as of the time of this press release.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs