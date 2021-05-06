Two feared killed as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo; police say nobody died

Two persons were feared killed while one other person was injured on Thursday after some gunmen attacked a bank’s bullion van in Elemoso village along Akure-Ondo highway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the armed robbers intercepted the bullion van which was conveying cash from a bank to Akure, the state capital, around 5:00 p.m. and carted away the cash.

A source in the village disclosed that the armed men who were travelling in a Lexus car opened fire at the bullion van and shot at the two of the occupants of the vehicle

The source stated that the robbers, after intercepting the van, jumped out of their vehicles, blocked the road, shot at the bullion van, forcing the door to open.

He said the robbers operated unhindered for about 20 minutes, shooting sporadically to scare away travellers and residents of the community, while some travellers abandoned their vehicles on the road.

He also said the police escort van was reportedly riddled with bullets while a traveller who was coming from Ondo town in his car was shot.

The source, however, said some men of the Amotekun officials from Ondo town rushed to the scene of the incident but said the armed robbers had left before their arrival.

Confirming the incident, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said three people were shot by the armed robbers, but only one of the victims was met at the scene

He, however, his men rushed the victim to a hospital in Ondo town for medical attention.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo Ikoro, also confirmed the incident, but said no life lost in the attack

He stated that all the security agencies including local hunters and vigilante mobilised to the scene of the incident but the robbers had gone before they arrived there.

He however said some detectives from the state command are on the trail of the armed robbers, saying investigation would commence immediately.