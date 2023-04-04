‘Yomi Ayeleso

Two persons have reportedly died in a clash between rival cult groups in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that while one of the deceased was shot dead on Sunday around the old garage area of the state capital, the latest incident which is a reprisal attack happened on Monday evening around the Irona area.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the two victims were said to have belonged to different cult groups in the community.

Our correspondent learnt that during Monday’s attack, the suspected cultists shot at the middle-aged man repeatedly and when they realized the bullets did not affect him, they descended on him with stones until he died.

The source said, “The man was returning home around 6:30 to 7 pm to break his fast when he was waylaid and attacked by the persons believed to be cultists in the Atundaolu area, very close to a brothel in Irona Street.

“I think the killing has something to do with the one we had around old garage on Sunday evening by the cultists, that is the situation.”

Efforts to speak with the police spokesman, DSP Abutu Sunday were not successful as calls made to his telephone lines suggested it was switched off.

But, a source in the police confirmed the killings and said the commissioner of police, Emmanuel Ogundare had ordered the deployment of more men to the area to forestall further attacks in the state capital.

