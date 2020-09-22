Two farmers bag one-year imprisonment each for stealing 16 bags of maize

A Lugbe Grade I Area Court in the FCT on Tuesday sentenced two farmers to one-year imprisonment each for stealing 16 bags of maize.

The police charged Miracle Danjuma, 21; and Gideon Adamu, 20; residents of Baruwa Village, Airport Road with joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N10,000 each.

Sadiq ordered the convicts to pay N30,000 as compensation to the complainant

He warned the convicts to desist from committing crimes after serving out their punishment.

The prosecution counsel, Francis Gabriel, told the court that the complainant, Yakubu Pam of the same address reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on Sept. 4.

He said that the convicts jointly went to Pam’s farm, in Iddo Airport Abuja and criminally harvested 16 bags of maize without his consent.

Gabriel said that during police investigation and interrogation, the convicts admitted committing the offence.

The convicts confessed that one Friday surname is unknown a motorcyclist now at large sold the 16 bags of corn in Gosa market.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.

Gabriel, therefore, urged the court to invoke Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015 on summary trial.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.