Two Ebubeagu operatives feared dead, many sustain injuries as gunmen attack checkpoint in Ebonyi

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked and killed two Ebubeagu personnel in Ebonyi State.

The incident according to sources happened around 7 and 8 pm on Friday night at the popular Ebebe junction.

Tribune Online also gathered that many other people within the area also sustained different degrees of gunshot injuries as the gunmen shot sporadically.

A source said: “Yesterday night, I was on night duty so, many people were brought to the Accident and Emergency Unit and it was confirmed that two persons had died before getting to the hospital but others with bullet injuries are receiving treatment. They are many. I couldn’t count them.”

When contacted, the state Commander of Ebubeagu, Friday Nnanna, confirmed the attack.

According to him, the two personnel killed at the checkpoint were men of Ebubeagu dsecurity outfit who were on duty.

His words: “Gunmen opened fire on Ebubeagu and shot two of my men at Ebebe junction. You know there is a market in that junction so because they open fire rapidly, so many were shot. Many people may be killed or injured in their houses because they shot sporadically in the area.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, didn’t answer phone calls put across to him at the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Controversy, As CR7 Fights For Family…

IT is World Cup season but the world is busy talking about an ageing superstar and not the competition itself. Across history, no footballer, not even King Pele, has ever had such a grip on the global imagination. His name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro…

ICT Contributed About N1.5trn Into FG Coffers In 3 Years ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed that the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector generated about N1.5 trillion…

Fernandes grabs brace as Portugal beat Super Eagles 4-0





Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace for Portugal as the former European champions whipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…