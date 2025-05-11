Two dispatch riders killed, one injured in Eko Bridge truck collision

Two dispatch riders were confirmed dead and one driver injured on Sunday in a truck collision on the Eko Bridge, Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on the X (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, one of the trucks—identified by registration number T-10357 LA—was reportedly moving at high speed when the driver, suspected to have been dozing, lost control and rammed into another truck ahead, marked KJA 107 XM.

He said the impact caused a 20-foot container to detach and fall, crushing the two dispatch riders who were on the route at the time.

The statement partly reads, “In a devastating vehicle collision that occurred earlier today on the Eko Bridge inward Alaka corridor, two dispatch riders tragically lost their lives following a crash involving two fully loaded Mack trucks, identified by registration numbers T-10357 LA, and KJA 107 XM.

“The fatal incident has sent ripples of grief and alarm through the Lagos motoring public.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle. The truck then careened into another moving truck ahead of it, triggering a violent impact.

“This catastrophic collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time. Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Taofiq added that officials who were on routine monitoring duty under the bridge, responded quickly and rescued one injured truck driver.

He was transported to the hospital by a Lagos State Government ambulance. The other two truck drivers fled the scene, and efforts are ongoing to locate them.

“Swift and coordinated response from Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Officers, who were on routine traffic monitoring duty beneath the Eko Bridge, ensured the immediate rescue of one severely injured truck driver.

“He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in a Lagos State Government ambulance for urgent medical attention.

“However, the remaining two truck drivers absconded from the scene, presumably out of fear of the grim aftermath.

“To forestall further incidents and safeguard other road users, LASTMA personnel immediately cordoned off the affected stretch of the bridge and redirected vehicular traffic through the Coastain Roundabout inward Alaka en route to the Stadium.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in his message of condolence to the bereaved families, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

“He reiterated the critical importance of responsible driving, particularly for operators of articulated vehicles.

“He urged all drivers to exercise utmost caution, maintain full alertness, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before commencing any journey.

‘Mr. Bakare-Oki further emphasised the Agency’s ongoing, robust public enlightenment campaigns aimed at instilling safety consciousness among drivers, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles.

“Investigations are currently underway to trace and apprehend the fleeing drivers involved in the fatal crash.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident includes: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) and Police man from Iporin Division of the State.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE