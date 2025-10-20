Two die as cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway

A cargo plane veered off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, striking a security patrol car before skidding into the sea and killing two men inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine why the Boeing aircraft left the tarmac at the airport, which is among the world’s busiest air cargo hubs.

The plane’s fuselage was seen partly submerged in the seawater surrounding the airport, with its emergency slide deployed following what has been described as one of the most serious incidents since the airport began operations in 1998.

Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said the cargo plane from Dubai “went off from the north runway upon landing and crashed through the fence and into the sea” at about 4 a.m. (2000 GMT Sunday).

Yiu explained that the patrol car was not on the runway at the time of the crash, adding that “it was the aircraft that veered off the runway to hit the patrol car, which was outside the fence”, and pushed it into the water.

A 30-year-old man in the patrol car was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 41-year-old victim died after being taken to the hospital. Divers recovered both men from the submerged vehicle located about five metres (16 feet) from the shore.

Emirates Airlines confirmed that the aircraft’s crew members were safe and that no cargo was onboard at the time. The airline added that the plane was on a temporary, short-term, or “wet” lease from Act Airlines, which operated the aircraft.

Yiu said that “weather and runway conditions were safe and met all conditions for runway operation” at the time of the incident.

Officials presented a diagram indicating that the plane made a sudden left turn midway down the runway. They also said the aircraft sent no emergency signal and did not respond to radio communications from the airport.

The airport’s north runway was temporarily closed, while the remaining two runways continued normal operations. Yiu noted that the incident was not expected to affect airport activities.

A spokesperson for the Transport and Logistics Bureau expressed deep concern over the crash, stating that the Air Accident Investigation Authority will “actively investigate the cause of the accident.”

Police said they would not rule out a criminal investigation.

Helicopters from the Government Flying Service and vessels from the Fire Services Department were deployed to the scene, according to local media reports.

Hong Kong began operating its third runway last November as part of an HK$142 billion ($18 billion) expansion project that took eight years to complete. The initiative aims to maintain the city’s status as a leading global aviation hub.

(AFP)

