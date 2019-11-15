Two die, 17 vehicles burnt in petrol tanker accident in Ogun

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
petrol tanker, accident, Ogun

Two people and no fewer than 17 vehicles were burnt to ashes when a tanker conveying petroleum product caught fire at Bible College Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, late Thursday night.

The incident, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) left six others injured.

TribuneOnline gathered that the accident happened at about 11.55 p.m when the tanker fell and spilt its content on the highway.

The tanker was reported to have caught fire and burnt a tanker trailer, 10 articulated vehicles, three commercial buses and three cars.

The FRSC said the content of the tanker spread from Shoprite mall down to the FRSC office at the Lagos-Abeokuta toll gate.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, advised motorists especially tankers transporting flammable products, to adhere strictly to the 1957  United Nations  Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Roads (ADR) which Nigeria recently acceded to.

Oladele said the agreement amongst others  require trucks conveying dangerous goods, including  petroleum products to be installed with tanker’s seal valve, which prevents the liquified contents from spilling its contents  in the event of a road traffic  crash

The victims of the accident have been evacuated and deposited at Ifo General Hospital while those injured were receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota.

