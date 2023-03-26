Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

At least two people have been confirmed dead while ten others injured in a fatal road accident which occurred in Ikare-Akoko, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The incident which occurred at Jubilee junction area of the town involved a Toyota Hiace 14-passenger commercial bus with registration number, Kaduna ZAR 288 XF, coming from the northern part of the country.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the commercial bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into some commercial motorcyclists on the road.

He explained that, “The driver seemed to be sleeping and lost control of the vehicle when he got to the Jubilee junction (in Ikare). He tried to maneuver the vehicle and crushed some okada riders who were at the junction.

The Ikare Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Alabi Oluropo, who confirmed the incident said only two people lost their lives including the driver of the commercial bus while 10 people were injured.

“The accident happened as a result of over speeding . He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the okada rider.

“About 19 people were involved in the accident. Two people died and 10 were injured. The driver of the vehicle and one passenger in the bus died,” the commander stated.

The FRSC boss said the deceased and the injured were taken to the Ikare General Hospital while the damaged bus was handed over to the police in the town.

He urged the motorists to always avoid overspeeding and should always keep to traffic rules and regulations.