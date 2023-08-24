The two commissioners in charge of the Ministry of Works in Delta have stated that there would be no cutting corners in executing projects even as they inherited over 400 projects.

The Commissioner in charge of Highways and and Urban, Comrade Ruben Izeze and that of Rural and Riverine, Mr Charles Aniagwu stated this Asaba when they hit the ground running on resumption in their offices shortly after they were inaugurated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Izeze, “There are no cutting corners. The governor does not cut corners, he is a man of very high standards and I know that the Ministry of Works will be one of his star ministries in the cause of this administration.

‘’Deltans are looking forward to the ministry doing something differently from what has been the norm and I believe that it is time to do things differently. Whatever projects we are doing must be able to stand the test of time.

‘’In this administration, because the governor has promised Deltans the MORE agenda to advance the state, I can assure you that we must get back to delivering superior projects.

‘’We will do projects that will make Deltans understand that the Oborevwori administration mean to keep its commitment with Deltans, particularly in the quality of roads and bridges both in the rural, urban, riverine and highways’’ Izeze said.

On his part, Aniagwu stressed the need for human capital development in the ministry to effectively discharge their duties just as he cautioned the civil servants against laxity or cutting corners in the supervision or execution of projects.

‘’We will make supervision much more frequent. No matter where the road is in the state, it must be visited while the schedule officers should be able to give us regular updates on the project so that if the contractor has a challenge, we can address it on time,’’ Aniagwu said.

Izeze and Aniagwu charged the engineers in the ministry to up their game in realizing the visions of the governor to deliver quality projects that would stand the test of time.

The commissioners who took their turns to familiarize themselves with the engineers and other workers in the ministry, addressed them on their expectations for the realization of the MORE agenda going forward, stressed the need for cooperation of staff in the ministry to achieve the desires and aspirations of the governor.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Fred Edafioghor, who conducted the commissioners around the offices, disclosed that the ministries inherited over 400 projects at various levels of completion from the previous administration, even as he pledged the loyalty of the staff members to their political heads in actualising the MORE agenda.





