Two dead, two others injured as communities clash over land dispute in Osun

No fewer than two persons reportedly killed while two others sustained gun shot wounds as indigenes of Ilobu and Erin-Osun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun State clashed on Saturday night.

Eyewitness account informed that, those killed had been carried from the scene of the two communities battle ground to an unknown place while those shot and sustained injuries are presently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals.

Investigations revealed that, the disputed boundary’s land in question has been generating controversy between the two towns for the past years when both communities laid ownership claims to it.

As Ilobu people insisted that, the disputed land belonged to them, the Erin-Osun community vowed not to trade away with the land which they said belonged to their forefathers.

It was learnt that, the scuffles which resurfaced again between them had reportedly claimed the lives of two persons who were said to have been shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

Eyewitness account told our reporter that, the two communities who poised for war against each order over the matter threw decorum into the wind and shot at themselves indiscriminately not minding whose life will be terminated in the process.

It was gathered that, the fighters had their day as they wrestled themselves with dangerous weapons like guns, machetes, clubs, knives, axes and all other evil magical powers tied round their waists, necks and other parts of their bodies as protections.

Some of them according to eyewitness’ account even drenched themselves with warrior attires as they were determined to fight with the last drop of their blood.

When contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemiai Opalola confirmed the story and explained that, trouble broke out between the two communities because, “some parts of Erin Community jurisdiction at Ayedaade had been ceded to Ilobu on enumeration area demarcation.”

“When I moved to the scene, I discovered that, some group of people were with arms shooting at themselves.

For instance, “one Azeez Adamu and Abdulahi Tairu both from Ilobu were shot on their legs and both had been rushed to hospitals for treatment.”

She, however, maintained that, the timely intervention of police patrol team from Dugbe and that of Ifon Divisional office restored peace to the boiling communities saying, relative peace is now back in the two towns.

