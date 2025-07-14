Two dead, three injured in Kentucky shootings

A suspect opened fire during a violent outburst at Kentucky airport on Sunday, killing two women and injuring three men before escaping to a neighbouring church, where he was shot and killed by police.

According to officials, the incident began around 11:36 a.m. near Terminal Drive, close to the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot by the suspect and is now in stable condition.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle in the 3700 block of Belleau Wood Drive before fleeing the scene. The suspect then fled to Richmond Road Baptist church where four individuals were shot.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene and two other men were transported to a local hospital.

The women killed were aged 72 and 32, the local coroner said. One of the men who was wounded sustained critical injuries while the other was in stable condition, police chief Lawrence Weathers said.

Police responded to the church and fatally shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are yet to release his name but confirmed that he had a prior history of mental health challenges, drug use, and domestic violence. He was reportedly connected in some way to people at the church, though the motive is still under investigation.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the shooting has deeply affected the community. Coroner Gary Ginn described the victims and others at the church as a close-knit group, many of whom were either related or long-time friends.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the attack tragic and urged residents to support each other, saying, “Violence like this has no place in our commonwealth or country.”

Police have closed nearby roads temporarily and said the investigation is ongoing.

(ABC News)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

