Two dead, six injured in Maiduguri road crash

Two persons were confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in a road traffic crash at Police Commissioner Junction in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday.

The crash involved a Howo truck, a Toyota Corolla and two tricycles.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure on the truck.

A total of eight people, all male adults, were involved. Two died on the spot, while six others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Borno State, Corps Commander Usman A. Muhammad, said emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The injured were taken to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Commander Muhammad extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and carry out regular vehicle maintenance to prevent such incidents.

