Two dead, including suspect, in shooting at St. Louis High School; six injured ― Police

World News
By Tribune Online
Two dead including,

A gunman opened fire at St. Louis high school in Missouri in US killing at least two people. According to St. Louis Police Commissioner Mike Mack, six more people are injured. Mack added that police officers fatally shot the suspect.

Police responded to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 a.m. on a call of an active shooter.

When police officials arrived at the scene, students were running out of the school. Some of them told the officers that the shooteer had a “long gun”. The officers then confronted the shooter who was fatally gunned down by police fire.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
World News

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing four in US school shooting

World News

UK’s Sunak rules out national election ― lawmakers

World News

South African civil servants set to strike after rejecting wage offer

World News

Rishi Sunak set to become next UK prime minister as Mordaunt drops out of the…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More