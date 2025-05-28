Two dead, 15 injured in Osun auto crash

At least two persons lost their lives, while 15 other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly lone auto crash that occurred along the Ibadan-Gbongan road in Osun State on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the accident involved a truck loaded with approximately 70 animals—including cows, goats, and sheep—as well as human passengers seated atop the animals.

It was gathered that the driver of the truck was travelling from Kebbi State en route to Ikire, Osun State when the incident occurred.

One of the passengers disclosed that the driver of the vehicle had dozed off on at least two occasions after the truck passed Osogbo.

“Upon reaching the Surprise Hotel area in Gbongan, the driver allegedly fell asleep again. As a result, the truck veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch, overturning and violently ejecting both animals and passengers.”

Commenting on the accident, SRC Agnes Ogungbemi, Sector Public Education Officer, who spoke on behalf of her boss, Leye Adegboyega, Sector Commander, confirmed that “two fatalities were recorded at the scene, while 15 other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured were promptly transported to Adeoye Medical Centre, Gbongan, for medical attention.”

According to her, “Two injured victims and one dead body were taken to Adeoye Medical Centre, Gbongan, and thirteen injured victims and one dead body were taken to Ariremako Medical Centre, Gbongan, while the crashed vehicle was taken over by NPF Gbongan.”

The sector commander, however, warned that all vehicles that are not roadworthy should be removed from the highway and enjoined all motorists to drive carefully.

