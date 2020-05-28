Two days after gov’s visit, bandits kill 74 in Sokoto villages

Two days after Governor Aminu Tambuwal led top security chiefs to Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, bandits have attacked some villages in the area and killed over 70 people

A resident of the area who spoke with Tribune Online on telephone said no fewer than 74 people lost their lives to bandit attack on Wednesday in Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Katuma, all in the local government area.

According to him “the bandits invaded the villages on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of not less than 74 people.

In a press briefing, the police confirmed the attack, stressing that the commissioner of police, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, had ordered the deployment of more mobile policemen to the areas.

Kaoje enjoined the people of the state to remain calm, saying police in collaboration with other security agents would do everything to protect the people of the state.

In his reaction to the attack, Governor Tambuwal commiserated with those who lost their love ones to the attack.

“Yesterday, I received with rude shock and maximum displeasure the killings of many citizens of Sabon Birni by bandits.

“This development is most discomforting considering the fact that myself and the entire security architecture of the state had on Tuesday visited the area and had fruitful discussions with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders on how to nip this unfortunate incident in the bud.

“Nonetheless, under my watch no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Plans Staggered Re-Opening Of Schools

THE Federal Government has revealed that it may stagger re-opening of schools across the country as it plans to roll out comprehensive measures for safety. Minster of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Wednesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Longest Viability Period Of Virus In Patient Is 10 Days — NCDC

The longest viability period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient would be 10 days, according to a new study by infectious diseases experts in Singapore. The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media… Read full story

Cold: Why You Must Test For COVID-19 At Once

WHEN the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, public health officials told the world to watch out for its telltale symptoms: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. But as the virus spread across the globe, researchers are getting a better understanding of how these symptoms: headache, chill or sore throat… Read full story

CBN Governor, Investors And Parallel Market

THE virtual meeting that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, had with investors last week where he pleaded with them to stop patronising black market operators for dollar purchases leaves much to be desired. Mr Emefiele had, at the meeting, stated: “We have seen your accounts… Read full story

COVID-19: 8,000 Workers Sacked In Anambra

About 8,000 staff members of a waste management company in Anambra State have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming as states have locked down their boundaries to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Managing Director, Redivivus Industries Ltd., Mr Emeka Ajekwu, who… Read full story