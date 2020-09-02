Two COVID-19 patients discharged in Sokoto, total discharge hits 140

Another two COVID-19 patients were discharged in Sokoto on Tuesday after they had successfully completed their treatment at the state isolation centre.

The new development has now brought the number of discharged patients in the state so far to 140 out of the total number of 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is according to the statement on the official Twitter handle of the state ministry of health on Tuesday.

The state, according to the statement, also revealed that a total number of 1,831 tests had been carried out, out of which 1,672 of the tests were negative.

It further explained that the state now has only three (3) active cases in the isolation centre, while another 208 samples of tests result still pending as at the time of writing this report.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 16 deaths have been recorded in the state arising from COVID-19 complications.

In a related development, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has reassured residents of the state that normal activities across the state government hospital remain active.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state has no negative impact on the treatment of other ailments as the state hospitals are well equipped to tackle the health challenges in the state.

He, however, advised members of the public to desist from self-medication as against going to the hospital for a comprehensive medical treatment.

He further assured that the state government under the leadership of Governor Tambuwal is putting every necessary measure on the ground to ensure that coronavirus is curtailed in the state.

