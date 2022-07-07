Two corps members receive State Award in Bauchi as five get extension of service year

Upon completion of their mandatory one-year national service, two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who served in Bauchi State have been presented to the Bauchi State Government for the State Award of Distinguished Service just as the scheme has extended the service year of five others in the State for breaching set rules.

Bauchi State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Namadi Abubakardisclosed this in Bauchi on Thursday during the Passing out Parade (POP) of the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 Corps members in the State.

According to him, the corps members, Wisdom Okeoghene with NYSC number BA/21B/1176 and Abdullahi Mubarak with BA/21B/0023 had earned the prerequisites to be recognized with national awards.

He added that based on the carrot and stick approach of the scheme, five others got their service years extended by two months as a result of various offences committed during their service year.

He also said that the service extension would serve as a deterrent and compel others with an unserious mindset to sit up and remain diligent while the award would also encourage others to be up and doing.

The Coordinator added that “In line with the policy of the scheme to reward hard work and dedication to duty, two corps members who distinguished themselves in the rendition of their national service have been presented to the state government for the bestowal of the State Award for distinguished service.”

“My dear corps members, it is my earnest and sincere hope that you have learnt the lesson intended by this carrot and stick policy of the scheme that all manners of reward abound, including rewards for hard work and indolence”, he stressed.

“So for those who performed creditably during the service year, I wish to tell you that your period of hard work has just begun, and for those who failed to live above board as expected, this is the time to start on a new slate,” he said.

Namadi Abubakar appreciated the Bauchi state government, the security agencies, community leaders, corps employers and other stakeholders who made the service year a success for the corps members.

In his address, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the people of the state, whom the Corps members had served meritoriously in the last twelve months, appreciated and applauded their laudable contributions towards the socio-economic development of their communities.

The Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Department, Dr Bako Abubakar commended the Corps members for contributing to the well-being of the various communities where they served.

Bala Mohammed reiterated that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support needed to create the enabling environment for the managers of the scheme and corps members in the state, to effectively discharge their duties.

