Two corps members have service year extended in Yobe

As a corollary for failure to abide by the law of National Service, two corps members in Yobe State have their service year extended for a period from one to two months for acts of impropriety which constitutes infractions of the NYSC bye-laws.

The disclosure was made by the Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima while speaking at the passing out parade of the 2021 batch A stream II of the Youth Corps members held in Damaturu on Thursday.

Hafsat Yerima also said that a total of 342 young Nigerians, who served meritoriously in the state from March 2021 successfully passed out.

The State Coordinator further said ‘Your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen I am pleased to report with all sense of responsibility that these vibrant Corps Members served, they did not only render their Primary Assignment creditably but also embarked on numerous Community Development Service Programmes’.

According to her, ‘these range from construction works; infrastructural improvement to health services extension and other social services as well as an aggressive awareness campaign on Sustainable Development Goals, COVID-19’.

She however disclosed that In line with the policy of the scheme to reward hard work and dedication to duty two Corps Members who distinguished themselves in the rendition of their national service have been presented to the state government for the bestowal of the state award for DISTINGUISH SERVICE.





She added ‘As a corollary for failure to abide by the law of National Service one Corps Member has his service year extended for a period of one month for an act of impropriety which constitutes an infraction of the NYSC Bye-law. Meanwhile, one Corps Member has equally been declared absconded and he is to repeat service all over again.

‘My dear Corps Members, it is my earnest and sincere hope that you have learnt lessons intended by this carrot and stick policy of the scheme that all manners of reward abound, including rewards for hard work and indolence’, she stressed.

Hafsat Yerima also said ‘So, for those who performed creditably during the service year, I wish to tell you that your period of hard work has just begun, and for those who failed to live above board as expected, this is the time to start on a new slate. As you will note, pearls are not found on the surface of the sea; but those who find them must dive below to the bed of the sea. A word the sage says is enough for the wise’.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has told the Corps members who served in the state to use the various forms of experience garnered during the one-year service as guides in the pursuit of life goals.

The Governor said ‘I have been briefed that the Skills Acquisition Programme aimed at empowering Corps Members to become self-employed has been embraced by Corps Members and has recorded appreciable success.

Represented by the State Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Goni Bukar Lawan, the Governor added, ‘I am equally aware of other openings made possible during your service year through interventionist programmes by some government agencies.

He added ‘The present administration remains focused on youth empowerment, which will be pursued using the platform of N-power and other programmes. I, therefore, implore you to cooperate with the government at all levels to reduce the current level of unemployment.

He also said ‘By blending into the various communities you served, most of you underscored our unity in diversity. Indeed, the successful completion of your Primary Assignment is an eloquent testimony of your endurance and abiding faith in the unity of our nation’.

According to Mai Mala Buni, ‘The NYSC scheme has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of our state and the country. Apart from fostering national unity and integration, the scheme has become a veritable tool for the implementation of very important government programmes and activities.

‘I wish to, therefore, commend all corps members who are passing out today, especially for your laudable contributions to the growth of the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy as well as your role in giving continued credibility to our electoral processes, the Governor added.

He also stressed that ‘furthermore, your sincere contributions to your host communities in the area of Community Development Services are commendable. A good number of you are leaving your host communities in a better state than you met them.

‘Your affinity to your host communities during your primary assignment should equally form the basis of life-long friendships, national unity and integration, which is the core objective of the NYSC Scheme. The people of Yobe State appreciate and applaud your contributions individually and collectively this past year, he said.

The Governor added ‘Worthy of note is the catalogue of achievements you have recorded in the areas of Community Development Service which dots every nook and cranny of the state. Indeed, you are leaving behind footprints that the people will continue to remember you by.

He then assured that the ‘Government remains resolute in tackling the issues of insecurity and corruption headlong to ensure that there is the conducive atmosphere for sustainable economic growth that will result in the greater Nigeria we all dream and hope for.’

The Governor concluded by saying, ‘On this note, let me reiterate that the Yobe State Government will continue to provide support and assistance needed to create the enabling environment for the managers of the scheme in the state to discharge their functions. Our doors are always open to share ideas on ways of improving a lot of these great Nigerians’.

In his farewell address, the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Goni Lawan Bukar said that it is not surprising that reports from their employers across the state indicated that they were worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

According to him, They excelled in their conduct and equally exhibited a high level of commitment in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities. I sincerely commend them for that.

He then charged them never to lose sight of the fact that Yobe State is their home wishing them all God’s guidance and protection in their future endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

Two corps members have service year extended in Yobe

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

Two corps members have service year extended in Yobe