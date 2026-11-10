Two convicted inmates escape Okene correctional centre in Kogi

Two convicted inmates have escaped from the Okene Correctional Centre in Kogi State, prompting security agencies to launch a manhunt for their recapture.

The escapees were identified as Samson David, who was convicted of theft, and Salvation Moro, an armed robbery convict.

The incident was reportedly discovered on Sunday after the officer-in-charge of the correctional facility alerted the police at the Okene Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:30 a.m.

According to the police report, the inmates escaped through the rear fence of the correctional facility.

Following the incident, their photographs were reportedly circulated among security personnel to facilitate their identification and apprehension.

The Kogi State Police Command has commenced efforts to trace the escapees and return them to custody, while details surrounding the circumstances of their escape remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the Command has confirmed the incident and said it is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies to apprehend the fleeing inmates.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday and made available to journalists, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, said:

“The Command has received a report from the Correctional Centre and is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt re arrest of the escapees.Efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates are ongoing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement I have made to the press regarding this incident.

“Any information or publication attributed to me beyond this statement should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the Command. Thank you”