Two colleges get AAUA’s nod to award degree

The Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) has approved awarding of bachelor degrees to two government approved colleges of education namely Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, Oyo State and City College of Education, Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The acting vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Olugbenga Ige, who disclosed this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two institutions, said the students of the affiliated colleges would be under the supervision of the AAUA.

Ige noted that the two colleges of education were considered and approved after they had met all the criteria necessary for the take-off of the affiliation programme, saying “the two colleges are up to the task in terms of personnel and infrastructures.”

The vice chancellor, however, cautioned the two colleges not to renege on the conditions attached to the agreement, stating that the institution would not hesitate to revoke the MoU if any of them compromised any of the conditions attached to the agreement or was found to fall short of the quality of facilities needed to ensure adequate teaching and learning.

He disclosed that AAUA had sent out verification teams to ascertain the state of the intending campuses to know how conducive they are for learning.

“We shall visit your campuses from time to time to verify things and keep you on your toes. We shall also not hesitate to terminate this agreement if you go against our rules.

“Since your students would bear our certificates, we are therefore interested in how you run your colleges. We will examine all the teaching staff as well as your time-table, examination questions, and will supervise the examinations.

“You must not take any major step without carrying us along. We are determined to protect the integrity of our graduates and only students who are found worthy in character and learning will be issued our certificate.”

Speaking on behalf of the two colleges, the acting provost of Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, Dr Abiodun Gbolagade, and his counterpart from City College of Education, Mararaba, Mr Nkereuwem Edet, promised to sustain the high standards of academic programmes of the university, adhere to the terms of the agreement and ensure that their facilities and staff meet the requirements of the university.

The acting director of the university’s Institute of Education who supervised the affiliation exercise, Dr Ileoye Aina, also disclosed that the institute sent a team to assess the campuses on the state of facilities and other relevant structures, as well as the details of teaching staff of the respective colleges before recommending them for approval.

Aina added that the institute would continue to pay unscheduled visits to check on the colleges in order to ensure strict compliance with the standards and norms of the university.

Some of the officials of AAUA present at the event were the registrar, Olugbenga Arajulu; bursar, Mrs Olubunmi Ologun; university librarian, Mr Tunde Ademodi; and the secretary of the Institute of Education, Mr Bayo Adare, among other officers.

Also on the team of the colleges were the registrar, Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, Mrs Jumoke Komolafe; and her counterparts from City College of Education, Mararaba, Mr Godfrey Idika, registrar; Mr Mark Akagu, director of programme, and Mr Oluwasegun Ogunleye.

