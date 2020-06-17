Two children trapped, died in Lagos collapsed building ―LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that two children were trapped and died in a collapsed building situated at 46, Gafari Balogun St., Ogudu in Lagos State, after Wednesday heavy downpour.

Its Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the LASEMA Response Team (LRT), said that his team brought out the remains of the victims within two hours of operations.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the LRT received a distress call at 12.40 p.m of a collapsed building at the aforementioned location.

“On arrival at the scene by agency responders, it was observed that a building collapsed as a result of a mudslide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.

“ We were informed that two children, one male and one female, were trapped and immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.

“Unfortunately, they were found dead and their remains were transported to the mortuary,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that integrity test would be conducted on the remainder of the building which had now been cordoned off by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

