Two chairmen emerge in Zamfara APC as crisis festers •I am still in APC —Yari

FACTIONAL groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State on Saturday held parallel congresses that produced new executive committees.

The Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction affirmed Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako as party chairman with 31 other state executive members, while Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle announced Alhaji Lawal Abubakar Kaura as head of elders committee.

The affirmation of Maikatako was announced on Saturday during the state APC Congress held in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

At the event that saw more than 5,000 delegates across the 147 wards and local government areas of the state, all the delegates affirmed Marafa’s factional leadership in the state.

Speaking at the congress, Senator Kabiru Marafa, who was represented by his spokesman, Alhaji Bello Bakyasuwa, urged the new party executives to be law-abiding and remain as good ambassadors and true citizens of the state.

In his acceptance speech, the Marafa-led factional chairman, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako assured to carried all members for the party to progress in the state.

Other executive members are: Danmalan Maiyadi as vice chairman; Alhaji Awwalu Garba as treasurer; Nasiru Mohammed Gummi as secretary; Nafisa Ahmed Marafa (state woman leader); Alhaji Abubakar Gura (organising secretary) while the post of state publicity secretary went to Alhaji Bello Bakyasuwa.

At the other congress, Governor Matawalle while announcing APC elders committee headed by Alhaji Kaura also announced women and youth APC committees in the state.

Matawalle said the decision of the party leaders, followers, supporters and other stakeholders was to ensure that things are done through understanding and as members of one single family.

According to him, the outcome of the party’s state APC congress has produced consensus candidates in all the positions in the State.

In his speech at the event, chairman of the state’s Congress from the APC National Secretariat, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Masari, told the delegates that they are in the state for the exercise in fulfilment of the party’s constitution.

According to him, the team was impressed by the emergence of consensus candidates.

This led to the announcement of the concensus candidates who were all affirmed by the delegates.

Those affirmed are Alhaji Tukur Danfulani as the consensus party chairman; Ibrahim Umar Birnin-magaji (Secretary) and Yusuf Idris as publicity secretary.

Meanwhile, former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has described his purported decamping to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) published by an online media as “a big lie.”

Reacting to the story of his decamping on Saturday, he said it was fabricated by those who are politically scared of his prowess and afraid of their political future beyond 2023.

Yari who spoke through the All Progressives Congress (APC) Public Secretary of his faction, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji in an interview with Sunday Tribune maintained that the former governor won’t leave a house that he was not only one of its founders but a strong, critical stakeholder for its survival now and beyond 2023.

