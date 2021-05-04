Two businessmen yesterday lost their lives during a clash between two rival cult groups, Greenlander and Bobos, in Swali ultra-modern market in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to an eyewitness account, one of the victims, an Igbo man, was killed when members of Bobos cult group attacked a hideout of their rival Greenlander group within the market in the early hours of Monday.

It was further learnt that the other victim, a Hausa trader, was killed in the evening that same day when the Greenlander cult group went on a reprisal attack in the market.

According to a trader who pleaded anonymity said “the Bobos attacked a hideout of Greenlanders in the market. After their clash, they attempted to rob the Igbo man who was hawking beverages.

“When they tried to collect all the money he had made that day, and when he resisted their attempt, they attacked him with machetes, killing him on the spot.

“After everyone calmed down, the Greenlander group came back in the evening to attack some members of Bobos hanging around the market when they accidentally killed the Hausa man selling onion.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Asinim Butswat, said “it was a rival cult clash, two persons died,(names withheld) while, one Emmanuel Akpaye and chinedu offor are responding to treatment at FMC. An investigation is ongoing.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Two businessmen killed in rival cult clash in Yenagoa

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Two businessmen killed in rival cult clash in Yenagoa