Two businessmen arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Abuja International Airport, for cocaine ingestion have both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

The illicit drug traffickers were intercepted at the Abuja airport on 10th May upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday said, the two suspects travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

After days in observation, one of them excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kg while the other expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kg.

The statement said operatives of that Agency have also raided two notorious drug joints, Zaro bunk in Bama road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha indoor stadium, both in Kano metropolis where a total of 160 suspects were arrested with different quantities of illicit substances.

Also, two suspects were arrested on Saturday 13th May, along Kano-Maiduguri road, with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg, while a total of 65,200 tablets of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from them.

This is even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, Third avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp within the FCT.

Another bid to smuggle into Lagos, a consignment of 24kg cannabis indica concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance on 11th May during a joint 100 percent examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Babafemi said two clearing agents linked with the container have been arrested in collaboration with men of the Customs Service.

In the same vein, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) attached to courier firms have intercepted a Saudi Arabia-bound 398 grammes of cocaine hidden in native dresses during outward clearance of goods.

A female suspect was arrested on Friday at Agege, Lagos with 33.5kg of cannabis sativa, while 44kg of the same substance was recovered same day from the Lagos Island warehouse of a fleeing drug dealer. The previous day, Thursday, May 11, another suspect was arrested along Lagos/Ibadan expressway with 10,000 pills of Tramadol 250mg and 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol concealed inside his Toyota Sienna vehicle, with registration number NRK 961XB.





Similarly, according to the statement, a total of 68,300 pills of various opioids mainly tramadol were recovered from a suspect when the truck conveying the illicit drugs was intercepted in Awka, Anambra State.

In the same vein, 460,000mls of Akuskura in 7,800 bottles were seized from a dealer, Mohammed Kyari, when he was arrested in Gamboru Ngala town, Jere LGA, Borno on May 10.

While NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers raided the hideout of a notorious drug dealer in Owode, Ogun state where 134kg cannabis was recovered from his store on Thursday, their counterparts in Plateau state on May 9 arrested a suspect at the Gangare Area of Jos, with 43.951kg of cannabis.

