Two people were on Tuesday night burnt to death and many others were injured in a tanker explosion that occurred at the Ijesha axis of the Cele Link Bridge in the state.

The explosion, which reportedly occurred around 11 pm, when the driver of the tanker was trying to ascend the bridge.

The director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye confirmed the incident and the deaths in a statement on Saturday.

Traders in the area said that the driver lost control of the fully loaded truck and crashed it, spilling its contents on the road.

The resultant effect of the accident was a very loud explosion, which created serious panic and confusion around Ijeshatedo, Cele, and other parts of the neighbourhood.

The Lagos State Fire Service boss in a statement on Saturday said “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly to a distress call late Friday night, extinguishing a fierce blaze resulting from a tanker accident at the Ijesha end of the Cele link-bridge in Surulere, Lagos.”

She added; “At approximately 23:12, emergency services were alerted to a tanker truck, carrying 33,000 litres of petrol, losing control while navigating the roundabout to ascend the bridge.

“The subsequent spillage ignited into a large fire, engulfing the surrounding area. Prompt action by the Isolo and Bolade Fire Stations of the agency, contained the inferno, preventing further escalation.”

The fire service boss confirmed that ” Regrettably, two male individuals were discovered dead”.

She also stated; “Their bodies tragically burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, overseeing the necessary procedures.”

According to Adeseye, “The Lagos State Ambulance Service also provided vital assistance throughout the operation.”