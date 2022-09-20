Two Assembly members lose seats in Akwa Ibom

Two members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Usoro Akpanuso, member representing Esit Eket State Constituency and Hon. Asuquo Nana Udo member representing Ikono State Constituency, have lost their seats at the State Assembly.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, at the Plenary on Tuesday (today), declared the seats of the two members vacant by virtue of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Meanwhile, the Clerk of the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren has been directed to communicate the order of the House to the appropriate authorities.

Details Later…

