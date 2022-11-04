Two arrested for bypassing prepaid meters, as BEDC intensifies revenue drive

Two women, Mrs Bright Isibor and Mrs Evelyn Eriamator were on Friday arrested by the operatives of the Edo Police Command for allegedly bypassing their prepaid meters in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The duo were arrested when a combined team of police personnel and BEDC staff went round the Benin metropolis in search of culprits involved in the illegal act.

During the exercise, the two women were arrested by the police while two others escaped.

The Corporate Communications Officer of BEDC, Mrs Evelyn Gbiwen, while speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, said the exercise was to ensure that all revenue accrued to the company’s pocket

“We just went on a drive to make sure that those people who engage in criminal infractions on BEDC meters are brought to book.

“We did a petition to the Commissioner of Police and within 48 hours he approved.

“We want to keep on arresting these people to serve at a deterient to those who are engaging in criminal infractions such as bypass illegal connection, load diversion and others

” The new management of BEDC is not going to take kindly to any infraction that will result into loss of revenue. We have a target to take this company out of the woods within a very, very short time.

“I want to thank the media for joining us in this crusade against those people, who keep on stealing our energy. Some are stealing for business production without any regard for the losses they are creating for BEDC.

” We want to make sure that whatever energy we sell, the revenue comes to the company not to individual pocket. We have just started, over the next few weeks about 14 people will be arrested and prosecuted we have already identified them,” Gbiwen assured.

She added that the exercise was ongoing in the four states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti simultaneously.

