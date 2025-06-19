Two arrested as Police uncover kidnappers’ den in Ondo

Ondo Police Command has uncovered a kidnappers’ den hidden in an abandoned uncompleted building in Epinmi Akoko in Akoko South East local government area of the state.

The police arrested two suspects, Arohunmolase Idowu, and Bada Tosin, in connection with the den with a deep pit located inside the abandoned building, modified with burglary-proof compartments suspected to be used to house their victims while demanding ransom.

The hideout located in a quiet neighborhood in Epinmi was discovered following intelligence reports and a coordinated raid by security personnel.

The two suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Epinmi Vigilante Group on the 18th of June, who noticed one of the suspects loitering suspiciously at odd hours.

Speaking on the arrest of the two suspects, the state Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, said the two suspects met there when one of the Idowu was found loitering in the area.

Afolabi explained that “Sequel to credible intelligence received at about 0030hrs on 18th June 2025, operatives of the Epinmi Vigilante Group apprehended one Arohunmolase Idowu, 25 years, of No.14 Araromi Isalu Quarters, Epinmi Akoko.

“The suspect was found loitering suspiciously at odd hours and was unable to give a satisfactory account of his movement.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Isua promptly mobilized a joint team comprising Police operatives and personnel from sister security agencies”.

According to the police boss, “Acting on information obtained during preliminary interrogation, the team arrested another suspect, Bada Tosin (26 years), also of Epinmi Akoko.

“The suspects subsequently led the operatives to a secluded building in the bush.

“A particularly disturbing discovery was a deep pit located inside the building, strongly suspected to have been used to confine kidnapping victims”.

Afolabi said some of the items recovered from the building include, two locally-made dane guns, assorted charms, Four cutlasses, four axes, and other dangerous weapons.

He said the suspects and recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for discreet investigation, saying further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.