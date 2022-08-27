Two armed robbery suspects die in gun duel with police in Delta

Metro
By Ebenezer Adurokiya Warri
Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man

Two armed robbery suspects were killed during separate gun duels with operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

One of the deceased suspects was among a gang of four operating around Miramble Guest House along Sam Okere Road, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area when police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, following a distress call, swooped on them.

The statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Friday.

He claimed that the gang engaged the police in a duel leading to a fatal injury and subsequent death of the suspect in a hospital.

A locally-made double barrel cut-to-size gun and a live cartridge were reportedly recovered from the gang.

“Similarly, on 23/8/2022, Policemen attached to ‘A’ Division Rapid response squad were on routine stop and search duty along Urhobo road when they sighted two young boys on foot approaching them. The men were on alert owing to the fact that, they could be out to play a fast one and attack them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Unsurprisingly, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his handbag and fired at the policemen, but missed his target.


“The team returned fire forcing the suspects to a retreat. Unfortunately for them, one of the suspects was maimed while the other suspect escaped.

“The injured suspect equally gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital,” Edafe said about the second deceased suspect.

According to him, a locally made gun, one expended cartridge, and one live cartridge were recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, police operatives on Thursday at about 5:30p.m also intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg. No. SAP 889 AA driven by one Demilola Adefuwa, aged 42yrs, along Benin-Sapele road.

DSP Edafe, in his statement, said after a thorough search of the vehicle, nine bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp covered with plantain leaves for the purpose of deceiving the police were recovered.

He added that the suspect was arrested and the exhibit seized while further investigation is ongoing.

 

You might also like
Metro

Landlord’s son allegedly kills woman during row over sanitation exercise in…

Latest News

Police nab two over alleged gang-raping of 14-year-old girl

Metro

Police hunts for 6 teenage inmates who escaped from remand home in Sapele

Metro

Man allegedly defiles neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter inside his…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More