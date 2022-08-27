Two armed robbery suspects die in gun duel with police in Delta

Two armed robbery suspects were killed during separate gun duels with operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

One of the deceased suspects was among a gang of four operating around Miramble Guest House along Sam Okere Road, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area when police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, following a distress call, swooped on them.

The statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Friday.

He claimed that the gang engaged the police in a duel leading to a fatal injury and subsequent death of the suspect in a hospital.

A locally-made double barrel cut-to-size gun and a live cartridge were reportedly recovered from the gang.

“Similarly, on 23/8/2022, Policemen attached to ‘A’ Division Rapid response squad were on routine stop and search duty along Urhobo road when they sighted two young boys on foot approaching them. The men were on alert owing to the fact that, they could be out to play a fast one and attack them.

“Unsurprisingly, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his handbag and fired at the policemen, but missed his target.





“The team returned fire forcing the suspects to a retreat. Unfortunately for them, one of the suspects was maimed while the other suspect escaped.

“The injured suspect equally gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital,” Edafe said about the second deceased suspect.

According to him, a locally made gun, one expended cartridge, and one live cartridge were recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, police operatives on Thursday at about 5:30p.m also intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg. No. SAP 889 AA driven by one Demilola Adefuwa, aged 42yrs, along Benin-Sapele road.

DSP Edafe, in his statement, said after a thorough search of the vehicle, nine bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp covered with plantain leaves for the purpose of deceiving the police were recovered.

He added that the suspect was arrested and the exhibit seized while further investigation is ongoing.