Two applicants in court for allegedly stealing 30 bags of rice

Two applicants on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 30 bags of rice worth N1.1 million.

The police charged Femi Olaitan, 27, and Mathew Salako, 20, with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24, at 5.30 p.m. at Oregun Road, Ikeja.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants stole 30 bags of rice valued at N1.1 million property of Ilabe Restaurant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for offenders, while Section 411 provides two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for hearing.

(NAN)

