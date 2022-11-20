Two abducted girls of FGC Yauri gave birth in captivity, four others pregnant ― Parent

A disturbed parent of one of the abducted Federal Government Girls College Yauri in Kebbi State has said two of the remaining abducted girls of the college have given birth to a boy and girl respectively in captivity.

He also added that four other girls are pregnant and are expected to deliver any moment from now.

He told newsmen in an interview that two weeks ago, a 16-year-old abducted female student gave birth to a son in captivity.

It was gathered that the abductee was among the remaining 11 female students who are still with the bandits in the forest.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Recall, bandits had stormed the college on June 17, 2021 and abducted scores of students and eight teachers, while a policeman on duty was killed by the bandits in the process.

Findings gathered that while security operatives succeeded in rescuing some of students, others, however, escaped from captivity, but 11 of the students were not lucky, as they are still in the forest with the hoodlums.

The concerned parent who pleaded for anonymity remarked that the parents of the remaining 11 girls have paid ramson yet their children are still with the bandits.





“Now what we heard after the first girl had delivered two weeks ago, one other girl had also delivered baby girl,” the parent said.

Also, he revealed that from information available to them, also indicated that four of the girls are currently pregnant and might deliver any moment from now.

To this end, he called on the Federal Government to immediately summon the committee set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to intervene.

“Since we heard how the committee were able to negotiate with the bandits to facilitate the release the remaining Abuja-Kaduna passengers train. We equally want them to come to the rescue of our children, he declared.

“When the government, especially Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, come out to say they will not negotiate with the bandits, families of the abducted students contributed and paid the ransom for the release of our daughters.

“It is disheartening that the bandits collected huge ransoms and married off some of the victims and yet refused to release the remaining abductees,” the source declared.