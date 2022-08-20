Twitter places ban on Florida Republican, Luis Miguel for encouraging killing of federal agents

Social media giant, Twitter has placed a ban on a Florida Republican candidate, Luis Miguel for encouraging the killing of federal agents in the United States of America by advocating for the killing of federal agents on sight.

Miguel is campaigning in the Republican primary election to represent Florida’s 20th district in the state House of representatives.

Miguel’s threat comes amid increasing Republican also known as Grand old party, (GOP) antagonism toward the FBI and IRS, fueled by the federal raid on Mar-a-Lago and Congress’ recent move to enhance tax enforcement. However, Miguel’s message went beyond condemnation of the agencies, asking for armed assault against its employees.

In a now-deleted tweet that earned him the ban, Miguel boasted that, if elected to represent Florida’s 20th district in the state house of representative, he will ensure all Floridians will be granted access to shoot at FBI, IRS, AFT, and other federal troops on sight.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops ON SIGHT,” Miguel tweeted “Let freedom ring.”

The same statement was posted on his Facebook and Instagram pages. Although the statement has since been removed, his Facebook and Instagram accounts remained active.

Following a gunman’s attack on the FBI’s Cincinnati office, social media platforms have been under special pressure to moderate anti-government threats. The gunman, who was killed by police following a confrontation, had made many threats against the agency on Trump’s Truth Social network.

On the same day Miguel was banned, members of Congress demanded information from Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms about their efforts to combat continued threats to police enforcement. Among other things, the MPs wanted to know how many of such threats had been detected on the platforms and how many of those threats were subsequently removed.

