By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Twitter on Sunday has updated its description label for verified accounts to look the same as it is impossible to distinguish between legacy checkmark and a paid checkmark.

Recall, Twitter previously said it would remove ‘legacy’ verified users of their blue checkmarks if they do not pay for the platform’s subscription service, it appears to have put those plans on hold for now.

Legacy checkmarks are the accounts that were verified before Twitter Blue subscribers could pay to receive a blue checkmark next to their name.

All verified accounts will now display the same description, which reads, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”