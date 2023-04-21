One of the leading microblogging sites, Twitter got many talking on Thursday after removing verification badges of some popular figures including Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE compiled a list of politicians who still have their verification badge amidst the Twitter ‘Tsunami’.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrivel, earlier pledged to get rid of what he described as a “lords & peasants system”.

He offered instead to sell the blue badge to anyone who would pay $8 a month, in a move he said last year would “democratise journalism & empower the voice of the people”.

Earlier dates set for the rollback of the ticks — predominately used by celebrities, journalists and politicians — have slipped by without noticeable action.

But on Thursday high-profile accounts, as well as those of many reporters at AFP and other news organisations appeared to have had the checkmarks removed.

Below are the 10 Nigerian politicians who still have Twitter verification badges on their handles:

Seyi Makinde (Oyo Governor) Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos Governor) Dapo Abiodun (Ogun Governor) Godwin Obaseki (Edo Governor) Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta Governor-elect) Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue Governor-elect) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (Lagos LP governorship candidate) Dino Melaye (Kogi PDP governorship candidate) Festus Keyamo (APC spokesperson) Femi Fani-Kayode (APC chieftain)

